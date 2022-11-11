Victorian 2022 Election: Independent for Ripon Wayne Rigg

It's a complex issue, no doubt about that. But it's been ballsed up from the start. The sitting member is suggesting they shift the problem to someone else, which is not a solution at all, it just moves the problem. The Labor candidate says it's been messed up, and they'll fight to stop it. My view is it should stop right now, there should be a complete review of how this has come about, how it's been conducted, and get sensible heads back to the table to try and figure out a sensible way forward.