At what was yet another touching service to remember our fallen countrymen at the Cenotaph on Sturt Street, Ballarat RSL president said it was also a time to recognise the contribution of the many animals involved.
"I like to remember the animals that served in the First World War. The horses, the donkeys, the camels, the dogs that sniffed out wounded soldiers in no man's land," Mr Alan Douglass said.
"It's a really important part of remembrance day that I play apart of."
Mr Douglass said November 11 was of particular importance to him due to his family's involvement in the First World War, some of whom were held captive in dire conditions.
"One of my great uncles he was shot in the head during the First World War; I had another two uncles who did not survive as prisoners of war in a Japanese camp," he said.
Similarly, City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson, who spoke at the ceremony, said Remembrance Day, was vital in ensuring those who died in the line of duty were not erased from history including his grandfather.
"Today is the day on which we will always stop to remember what our armed forces so bravely and selflessly have continued to give us," Cr Hudson said.
"I also pause to remember my grandfather, George Zenis. Hudson, tree number 3396, in our beautiful avenue of honor, and to all men and women that currently serve in our defense forces in these times of uncertainty."
Commemorations included recitations by Loreto College students and a musical performance by Ballarat Grammar School Choir alongside the Vintage Brass Band.
Hundreds of people from across Ballarat and South Australia flocked to the Cenotaph to attend Friday's service.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
