The Courier

CHFL premier settles on coaching structure

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Toohey

Gordon premiership coach Adam Toohey will continue in the role next season, but for the first time in a standalone capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.