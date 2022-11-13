Gordon premiership coach Adam Toohey will continue in the role next season, but for the first time in a standalone capacity.
He has agreed to coach in his own right after three years in a partnership with non-playing mentor Ron Watt.
Watt stepped aside after joining forces with Toohey to lead the Eagles to their first Central Highlands Football League premiership since 1988.
Toohey, in confirming his re-appointment, said he was looking forward to the challenge and taking his coaching to the next level.
He said they had explored the possibility of continuing with a joint coaching arrangement - with him combining with either a non-playing or playing co-coach - but it was decided it was preferable to put those resources into retaining the playing list.
Toohey said a club priority was to look after the development of players coming through the ranks.
He said he could not have wished for a better teacher than Watt.
"At the back end of last year after he made up his mind what he would be doing (in 2023) he gave me much more responsibility, such as addressing players more often and roles such as grand final selection.I have no doubt I am ready."
Toohey said a major focus of Watt's coaching had been his willingness to give players coach-like responsibilities.
"As a playing group we've learned to coach ourselves, so it's not just a matter of relying on the coaching panel."
Toohey said he would certainly call on the support of some of his more experienced teammates on match-days.
He said the Eagles were still in negotiations with regard to the formal appointment of an assistant coach or assistant coaches.
In regard to recruiting, Toohey said Gordon's number priority had been retention and providing opportunities to youngsters coming through rather than chasing five or six players
"I have spoken to kids, telling them we want to see them grow. If they have big pre-seasons and earn places in the side early (in the season) they're their places to keep."
