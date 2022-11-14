The Courier
The Bakery Hill high-rise design has infuriated one Ballarat man with a deep connection to the area

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
November 15 2022 - 5:30am
The Bradby children outside the family home in Eastwood Street (next door to the current Safeway service station) around the turn of last century, Doug Bradby's father is the boy in the centre.

One of the descendants of the Bradbys, the family whose name is given to a lane adjoining a proposed multi-storey development in Bakery Hill, has suggested it might be apposite to retitle the roadway to a more prosaic description.

