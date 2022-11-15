The Courier
Ballarat's Federation Uni staff take strike action over pay, conditions and job cuts as management seeks a 'sustainable roadmap'

By Caleb Cluff
November 16 2022 - 5:00am
Staff at Ballarat's Federation University take strike action over pay and conditions.

Federation University staff members are staging escalating strike action over what they have called a 'sustainability failure' in job security by the university's management.

