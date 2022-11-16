The Courier

Central Goldfields Shire elects Cr Grace La Vella as new mayor

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
New Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella. Image supplied via social media.

Central Goldfields councillor Grace La Vella has been elected unopposed as mayor of the Central Goldfields Shire for a term of 12 months.

