Central Goldfields councillor Grace La Vella has been elected unopposed as mayor of the Central Goldfields Shire for a term of 12 months.
Cr La Vella, who was first elected to the Maryborough-based council in 2020, had previously served two terms as a councillor at Manningham City Council.
She takes over from Cr Christopher Meddows-Taylor, who has served as mayor five times in the shire since his election in 2005. Cr Meddows-Taylor nominated Cr La Vella for the mayoral role.
A board member of Victorian Local Governance Association (VLGA) representing rural Victoria, Cr La Vella is also a part-time radio presenter at Goldfields FM Community Radio.
Raised in Maryborough, Cr La Vella trained as a nurse at the Maryborough and District Hospital, and her career saw her become a theatre nurse. She is also a trained counsellor, and a small business owner.
"It is an enormous honour to be elected mayor of Central Goldfields and it is my privilege to represent this community," Cr La Vella said, accepting the role.
"Everyone who knows me knows I am passionate about our municipality... this empowers me to make life in the Central Goldfields better. I can't wait to hit the ground running, as the shire has enormous potential."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.