Champion Sydney-based trainer Chris Waller has four starters in Saturday's listed $500,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m.
These include joint top weights Desert Icon and Polly Grey, which will carry 58kg.
Waller has also accepted with last-start Matriarch Stakes winner Atishu and Longvillers.
Michael Moroney, one of the form trainers of the Victorian Spring Carnival, also has multiple starters with Bankers Choice and Bermadez.
On the home front, the Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable, Andrew Noblet and Matt Cumani each have runners in the 15-strong field.
The Cup is race eight on a 10-race program and will be run at 4.20pm.
The first race is at 12.10pm.
CUP FIELD:
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
