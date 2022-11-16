Police are investigating a stabbing during a fight in a park close to the Bacchus Marsh Village Shopping Centre.
Emergency services were called to an area near Bennett Street around 11.20am on Wednesday, to reports a teenager had been stabbed in the stomach.
Police found the boy on arrival.
Paramedics said he had a serious central body injury, was in a stable condition and ihas been flown to hospital in Melbourne.
Investigators believe the teen was involved in an altercation with a group of males before the stabbing.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
