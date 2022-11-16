The Courier
Updated

Teen treated after fight near Moorabool shopping centre

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police block off Bennett Street Bacchus Marsh while they investigate a stabbing. Police tape has been placed around part of nearby Rotary Park, the road, as well as an area of the shopping centre. Picture by Melbourne West Imagery.

Police are investigating a stabbing during a fight in a park close to the Bacchus Marsh Village Shopping Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.