Though Lucas Cricket Club did not record a win on Sunday, the players could still be found celebrating after their clash with Ballarat-Redan, as club legend Russell Brookes wrapped up his 350th match in the green and gold.
The 56-year-old did not start playing at Lucas until he was 27, making Sunday's achievement all the more impressive.
"We had a bit of a presentation prior to the game where we all assembled out onto the middle of the pitch," Brookes said.
"The president of the club mentioned my 350th game and also unveiled that my name would be used for one of the ends of the ground which is certainly a big honour."
Brookes, who has won two division one and division two grand finals, admitted he was not one to remember accolades, taking more pride in other memories at the club.
"I've been good friends with majority of the people there and a lot of players that are there now I've been friends with for quite a number of years," Brookes said.
"I've seen a few of them progress from juniors and they are still playing with me now which has certainly been an achievement I've enjoyed."
After 349 games, there were some nerves for Brookes ahead of Sunday's milestone match, but the veteran managed to walk off the ground with strong figures of 2-40.
"I didn't know how the first ball would go but I got it on the pitch and it all went well," he said.
"I'm certainly not getting the wickets that I used to. I used to be quick with long hair but now I'm slow-medium with no hair."
The 350-gamer already has his eyes on another milestone, set to keep him around the club for some time yet.
"I've been the first Lucas Cricket Club player to achieve 250, 300, 350 games and I certainly intend to be the first one to achieve 400 but we'll see what happens," Brookes said.
