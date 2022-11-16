The Courier

Russell Brookes creates Lucas Cricket Club history with another milestone

Edward Holland
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Russell Brookes of Lucas CC poses with his award at the 2019 BCA EJ Cleary medal count. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Though Lucas Cricket Club did not record a win on Sunday, the players could still be found celebrating after their clash with Ballarat-Redan, as club legend Russell Brookes wrapped up his 350th match in the green and gold.

