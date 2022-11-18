This is probably the wood blewit, an exotic fungus from the northern hemisphere, now widely spread in Australia, where it is mainly found in parks and gardens, but also in well-mulched native forests. Its smooth, waxy-looking cap and rather fragile-looking flesh help to identify it. When younger, it has a distinct purplish tinge, both on top and on the gills below. The pictured specimens appear rather small. Like many fungi, this one commences as a "button", expanding to a flat shape when mature. Larger ones grow to 100mm or more across. Its scientific name is Lepista nuda, and it is mostly found in autumn and winter. This year its season has extended into spring.