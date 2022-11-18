New residents of Ballarat - a couple of grey-headed flying-foxes - have been present in the North Gardens Wetlands near Lake Wendouree for nearly a week.
It was first believed that a single animal was involved, but photographs have shown that there are two - a mother and her well-grown youngster. The mother wraps her wings around her youngster, giving the appearance of a single animal.
Most of the time they hang quietly in the top of a gum tree. The same roost-spot has been used each day. Occasionally the wind blows an "opening" through which a photo can be taken.
The animals are very difficult to locate, and even more difficult to see clearly. Binoculars are needed, or a good camera. It was not until photos were checked at home that a youngster was discovered peering at the photographer below.
There are only a few reports of the grey-headed flying-fox in Ballarat. Most of these have been in summer, when nectarines, plums and peaches were common in household gardens. The food of the current animals is not known, although there is eucalypt blossom nearby that is attracting lorikeets and may be suitable for the flying-foxes.
The grey-headed flying-fox is the fruit-bat that has been resident in Melbourne, Bendigo and Geelong Botanical Gardens for many years now. Its presence in large numbers has been a problem for the gardens' staff trying to preserve the plants and keep the gardens pleasant places for visitors. Colac Botanical Gardens has also had visits over the last decade or so.
A colony would most likely not be welcome at Ballarat's Botanical Gardens.
Despite its name, the grey-headed flying-fox's main feature is its rusty-orange collar or ruff. Its wingspan is a surprising metre or more. The Geelong, Melbourne and Bendigo colonies are noisy, but no noise has yet been heard from the Ballarat visitors.
The current mother and youngster ("pup") may be temporarily "off-course" - perhaps unable to fly long distances while the growing pup is becoming heavier. A youngster clings to the chest of its mother when she flies. When in colonies, the older youngsters are left in "creches" while the females go off to feed.
It is surprising that the North Gardens Wetlands mother chose to leave her colony, which could be at Geelong or Bendigo.
After their usual absence during winter and early spring, the tawny frogmouths at Ballarat's North Gardens Wetlands have made a welcome return. One youngster is accompanying its parents.
At Mt Helen, innovative frogmouths are nesting in a white-winged chough's nest.
I found this fungus growing on the path in my garden. At first I thought the dog had had an accident! The underneath is a paler colour than the top. C.V., Buninyong.
This is probably the wood blewit, an exotic fungus from the northern hemisphere, now widely spread in Australia, where it is mainly found in parks and gardens, but also in well-mulched native forests. Its smooth, waxy-looking cap and rather fragile-looking flesh help to identify it. When younger, it has a distinct purplish tinge, both on top and on the gills below. The pictured specimens appear rather small. Like many fungi, this one commences as a "button", expanding to a flat shape when mature. Larger ones grow to 100mm or more across. Its scientific name is Lepista nuda, and it is mostly found in autumn and winter. This year its season has extended into spring.
Email questions and photos to rthomas@vic.australis.com.au, or send to Roger Thomas at The Courier, PO Box 21, Ballarat, 3353.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.