Nature Notes: Mother and pup flying fox are a long way from home

By Roger Thomas
November 18 2022 - 2:00pm
Taking a sneaky peek, a young grey - headed flying fox is snapped peering between the gum trees. Picture by Jeffrey Crawley.

New residents of Ballarat - a couple of grey-headed flying-foxes - have been present in the North Gardens Wetlands near Lake Wendouree for nearly a week.

