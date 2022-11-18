Eric Lowe is being remembered for his contributions on and off the court by Ballarat Basketball.
Lowe died in Ballarat on Friday, November 11. He was 69 years of age.
Long-time Ballarat basketball administrator Peter Eddy said Lowe had been a major contributor to the sport as a player, coach and administrator.
He said the "gentle giant" left a positive impression on everything he did - particularly his mentoring of youngsters and emerging talent.
Eddy said Lowe did so much to mould players for the better of basketball in Ballarat. "He's left a lasting legacy."
Eddy held Lowe in such high regard he named him among his 10 most influential people in the Ballarat Miners and Lady Miners/Rush era from 1982 to 2020 - published in Eddy's last year before retiring as Basketball Ballarat chief executive officer
"Eric was a player and coach in the formative years of the Miners and provided mature leadership as the club prepared for the SEABL era.
"He went on to be a key part of the Miners coaching panel under successive coaches before following Miners coach Brendan Joyce (at the Wollongong Hawks) to the NBL in 1996 (where he spent 15 years).
"His influence at club and junior level also delivered several high-quality local players into the Miners program."
Joyce paid a special tribute to Lowe after guiding Kaohsiung Aquas to victory in Taipei on learning of Lowe's death.
Joyce said Lowe was the "best assistant coach" he ever had.
He said Lowe loved to coach kids and that reflected his dedication to developing basketball at the grassroots level.
"I was quite driven tonight to make sure, with him looking down, that we get a win for him," he said.
Lowe moved to Ballarat from Sale in the late 1970s, taking on an administrative role in basketball as well as his involvement as a representative player at various championship levels and coach.
Although in the twilight of his playing career, Lowe was used off the bench in the early days of the Miners in addition to an assistant coaching role.
Lowe, who also played football with Redan and club basketball with Jades (Phoenix), said at the time: "The Miners are good for Ballarat basketball's future. The response has been excellent and the players have committed themselves to a high degree. Much credit must go to coach Brian Goorjian."
Lowe had various coaching jobs - overseeing Ballarat development and representative squads, and Victoria Country.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
