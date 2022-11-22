A THIRD flood in the past 11 years has been the genesis for the Clunes Football and Netball Club to seek input from the community as to a possible move of he club to another venue in the township.
The club will on Sunday afternoon at its annual general meeting put forward a proposal to members and supporters of its plan to seek a move to a new venue, one which it hopes will garner support from the Hepburn Shire as the club looks to grow into the future.
President Brendan Sheehan said another big flood this year consolidated the idea in the minds of the committee that a move was necessary for the future prosperity of the club,
"We had the netball courts completely under water, 99 per cent of ground was covered, we were lucky it didn't get into the club rooms as it previously has," Sheehan said.
"After several meetings and numerous discussions at committee level we have unanimously agreed that in the best interest of our club's future, we will examine the possibility of a complete ground relocation."
Sheehan said the committee was keen to hear from members and community members about their thoughts on the proposal.
"Our proposal will be in conjunction with other sporting and community organisations in town as well as genuine community consultation," he said.
"We as a club and a community need to have better facilities going forward. The town itself does not even have a flood evacuation point, we are expected to go to Creswick. It's something the whole community requires.
"We understand that some members will have differing opinions to leaving our current site, which is full of history and great memories. However we believe that this is our best course of action for the future success of our great club."
Sheehan said the club had scouted several possible new homes, including the Showgrounds. He said for the long term prosperity of the club, he hoped a move could be made within 3-5 years dependent on Hepburn Shire and government funding requests.
The AGM will be held on Sunday morning (November 27) from 11am.
