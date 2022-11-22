Redan product Amy McDonald has capped off her finest AFLW season to date by being named in the All-Australian team for the first time.
The Geelong star enjoyed a remarkable campaign, having led the league for contested disposals (average 15.1 per game), and finishing with highest average disposals per game (24.8), as well as playing her first final.
The 24-year-old was named on the interchange bench of the All-Australian team, going one better than her selection in the initial squad last season.
McDonald's ability to weave through traffic became a trademark of her game this season, alongside her defensive pressure, laying an average 7.4 tackles per game.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate twice posted career-best hauls of 34 disposals this season and broke the record for the most contested possessions in an AFLW game with 23 in a round five win against St Kilda.
McDonald joined the Cats with pick 80 of the 2019 draft and went on to win the club's best and fairest the past two seasons.
McDonald has also been nominated for the AFL Players' Association MVP award alongside fellow Ballarat exports Jenna Bruton (North Melbourne) and Lauren Butler (Collingwood).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
