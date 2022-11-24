Stefan Pye is returning to the Central Highlands Football League for a third time.
He is joining Ballan after previously playing with Gordon and Skipton.
Pye is making his latest move fresh from a premiership with North Central league club Birchip-Watchem, where he has been since 2018.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon said Pye would bring a winning culture to the Blues.
He said he was confident Pye would make an instant impact on the playing group.
The Ballarat-based Pye has played at a variety of clubs, going back to East Point more than a decade ago.
He had the first of two stays at Skipton in 2010 and part of 2011 when the Emus were in the Lexton Plains Football League, before finishing the latter season with Euston.
Ballan's recruiting has added substantial experience to its list, led by new coach Shannan Broadbent.
Multiple club best and fairest Darren Tanti announced early he would be back in Navy Blue next season and then Sam Crea was secured from Bacchus Marsh.
Ballan has also locked in former VFL player David Stretton, who is also vastly experienced in community football.
The signing of Pye continues a positive trend for Ballan, which is working hard to get its way up the ladder.
The Blues won two games this year to finish 16th, one spot off the bottom.
There is also strong progress off the field, with their new clubrooms starting to take shape after initially stalling.
Having the multi-million dollar building project in progress meant that Ballan was unable to play any matches at its home ground last season.
They played some home games at Smythesdale and Bacchus Marsh's Maddingley Park.
Meanwhile, another CHFL cellar dweller has added some youth.
Ted O'Brien, who is still an under-19 player, is moving from Redan to the Saints.
He is a cousin of star recruit Nick O'Brien.
He predominantly played under-17s for Redan this year, but also made two senior appearances for Carngham-Linton.
O'Brien is following Redan teammate Tyson Scoble to the Saints.
Scoble also played under-17s with the Lions last season and made two senior appearances for Carngham-Linton.
He is a son of Saints senior coach Clayton Scoble.
