Ballarat Sports Foundation is relaunching with a refreshing new look.
The foundation has been rebranded with a new logo, developed a new website and also welcomed Olympic swimming gold medallist Shayne Reese as a second patron.
She joins Olympian and marathon runner Steve Moneghetti, who has been the foundation's patron since it was formed in 1996.
BSF chairman, Olympian Peter Blackburn, said the foundation had taken the opportunity of a quiet period for sport during the COVID-19 pandemic to reset in readiness for re-engaging with and supporting the Ballarat sporting community.
He said the BSF was excited about re-starting its scholarship program to financially assist individuals, teams and organisations.
A non-profit community organisation, the foundation has distributed $492,650 across 82 sports since being formed.
For Blackburn, passing the $500,000 milestone is an exciting prospect, being well aware of the challenging journey athletes have in order to reach their sporting dreams.
"Training for and competing in your chosen sport to reach a state, national or international level is demanding and the additional financial costs involved can add to that challenge.
"The BSF can assist in providing financial support and encourage athlete's and their families to continue their journey."
He said it was great to have Reese coming on board as a patron.
"She was a terrific ambassador for Ballarat during her swimming career and continues to play a prominent role in the community."
Reese said she was proud to be involved with the foundation as a patron and was looking forward to meeting the current and next generation of scholarship recipients.
In association with the new branding, the foundation has developed a new website.
Moneghetti said as well as promoting the foundation and helping to increase its public profile, the website would also make applying for funding much easier.
He said having application forms online would streamline all aspects of the process.
Blackburn said the foundation was also launching a new membership drive.
He said the BSF was in a strong financial position, but needed to maintain a steady flow of income via sponsorship and various other avenues of support.
Memberships are available at $50 a year or $200 for five years and payable via the website -ballaratsportsfoundation.com.au
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
