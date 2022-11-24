The Courier

Nature Notes: Cape Barren geese breeding at lake

By Roger Thomas
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cape Barren geese goslings spotted at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Ed Dunens

One or two Cape Barren geese have been present at Lake Wendouree for most of the past 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.