The Independent Education Union is urgently calling on Ballarat Clarendon College to take part in its investigation into health and safety concerns at the school.
Last week the Victorian union started the investigation into bullying and harassment claims involving Clarendon staff.
The IEU says the elite school blocked an organiser from speaking to staff, which went against the organiser's powers as an Authorised Representatives of Registered Employee Organisations permit holder.
IEU general secretary Deb James asked the college to co-operate with the union.
"We call on Ballarat Clarendon College to work with us to ensure that the school provides a safe working environment for all staff," Ms James said.
"The IEU is working on a survey of all current staff, as well as seeking input from former staff. We are not making any allegations at this stage, but we are following various concerns which have been repeatedly raised with us relating to workplace bullying, overwork and staff burnout, and underpayments."
Ms James said where the union was made aware of risks to the health and safety of staff, the preference was always to work co-operatively with schools and to encourage employers to take proactive steps.
"Unfortunately, some schools prefer to brush problems under the carpet, or resist any review of their procedures because they think that the way they've always handled things is 'good enough'," she said.
"Our message is clear - if staff are getting bullied, injured or burnt out then this is not good enough, and it needs urgent attention."
Allegations of a toxic work culture at the school were first raised in an anonymous email sent to the college board in October.
Clarendon immediately started an internal review and appointed an independent investigator. A college spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.
"We will provide an update when the internal review concludes and the independent investigator has completed their investigation," the spokesperson said.
Allegations about the culture at the college have been anonymous.
WorkSafe Victoria is continuing to make inquiries into the matter.
