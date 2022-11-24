Ballarat police uncover stolen dirt bikes

Two of three expensive motorbikes stolen from a business in Hamilton early last week have been recovered by police in Ballarat.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, from the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said the motorbikes were recovered in Richards Street, Ballarat East.
Two blue Yamaha YZ 450, each worth about $17,000, one a 450F model and the other a WR450F, were stolen overnight on Monday, November 14.
Thieves also took a blue Yamaha YZ 85 dirt bike.
One of the YZ 450s and the YZ 85 were recovered.
Ballarat detectives attended at a Ballarat address for an unrelated matter and located a large amount of what is believed to be stolen property.
"Investigations are ongoing, but two motorcycles stolen from a Hamilton business were recovered," Detective Sergeant James said.
"There have been no arrests at this point."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.