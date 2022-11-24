The Courier

Dirt bikes stolen from Hamilton recovered in Ballarat

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Ballarat police uncover stolen dirt bikes

Two of three expensive motorbikes stolen from a business in Hamilton early last week have been recovered by police in Ballarat.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

