The Courier
Profile

Meet Greater Western Victoria Rebels gun Aaron Cadman, set to be the first pick of the 2022 AFL Draft

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated November 26 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Cadman's breakout season has caught the attention of all AFL club recruiters. Picture by Luke Hemer

The GWS Giants traded up to secure the first pick in the 2022 AFL Draft for one reason: Greater Western Victoria Rebels key forward Aaron Cadman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.