The Courier
Have Your Say

Letter to the editor: Introducing cars into Bridge Mall will kill the 'feel'

By The Courier
November 27 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept plans for the road. Picture supplied.

Ballarat City Council is proposing to construct a $15 million road through the mall and make it into a one way street, but I believe there are significant problems that may occur.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.