Plan to turn former timberyard in truck-yard rejected

By Gabrielle Hodson
November 27 2022 - 3:30am
The proposed truck freight terminal is between a Western Freeway rest area, dirt road, Bungaree-Wallace Road and is over the road from Bungaree PS. Picture MSC.

Moorabool Council has voted against a plan to create a road freight terminal in central Bungaree.

