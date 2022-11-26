The Courier
2022 Victorian election: Ballarat results for Wendouree, Eureka, Ripon districts live blog

Updated November 26 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 5:45pm
See who won the Battle for Ballarat | LIVE BLOG

The results pouring in from the VEC are making a strong red picture in Ballarat and the region.

