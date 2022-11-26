Who will win the Battle for Ballarat? | LIVE BLOG

With polls closing at 6pm, all eyes are on results from the Victorian Electoral Commission as they trickle in.
Here in Ballarat, there's three seats in play - Wendouree, covering most of the city, Eureka to the east and Bacchus Marsh, and ultra-marginal Ripon, which takes in the booming western fringes and rural towns to the west.
To keep an eye on the Ballarat results as they come in, with recaps of the campaign and live crosses to the election night parties in town, follow our live blog below.
Follow the state-wide results right here:
