An experienced VFL player will join Ballarat next season as it looks to build on a drought-breaking Ballarat Football Netball League campaign.
Callan Wellings has signed with the Swans, re-igniting his connection with the Ballarat region.
Wellings captained the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and won the Adam Goodes Trophy as the Rebels' best and fairest in 2017 before spending the past four seasons with Collingwood's VFL side.
The 24-year-old said it was an easy decision to join the Swans after talking to new coach Chris Maple and football manager Phil Partington, who used to be talent manager at the Rebels.
"My family lives close to Ballarat, and that was a key motivator in deciding to return to play in the region. I also built a strong connection with Parto during my time with the Rebels, and after meeting with Chris and learning the direction of the club, it all made sense for me," Wellings said.
Originally from Trentham, Wellings played 18 games for Collingwood across the past two VFL seasons, spending the majority of his time through the backline and midfield.
"Callan is a quality footballer and person. He will bring a great deal of leadership and experience, and has the ability to change the nature of a game through his skills and endurance capabilities," Partington said.
Wellings joins a Swans playing group that reached the preliminary final last season in what was the club's first finals appearance in eight years.
Chris Maple has taken over as coach for 2023, replacing Joe Carmody who stepped down after four years in the role.
Maple left the Western Bulldogs after 12 seasons where he held various coaching, leadership and development roles.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
