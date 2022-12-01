With the Christmas season upon us, there is a number of things to do in Ballarat and surrounds over the school holidays in the lead up to the big day.
A Christmas Art Trail with a $500 prize up for grabs, and encourages participants to walk through Ballarat's CBD where you can answer questions at each location.
Maps can be collected from the information centre and if returned go into the draw to win a $500 hamper.
The trail was created in partnership with author and illustrator Liv Lorkin.
City of Ballarat mayor, Des Hudson said it is one of many things to do around the city.
"We want lots of songs, we want lots of music as those festivities towards Christmas are occurring," he said.
The line includes a number of live music acts roving around the city as well as Saint Nick's musical workshop in a pop-up Christmas garden on Albert Street.
Cr Hudson said it would be great to see the town using the local talent and creatives to keep visitors around, drive the "visitor economy" and support local businesses.
He said it was great to have vibrancy and colour on the streets in the lead up to Christmas.
Preparations are underway to organise one of Ballarat's biggest Christmas events.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight will be held on December 18.
President Matt Hustwaite said he was pleased to see a number of community organisations coming together to be a part of the event.
Before the stadium grounds open, Ballarat Rotary's Christmas Markets will be running.
Mr Hustwaite said this was a great opportunity to support the community after the cancellation of SpringFest.
"It's great for those small businesses to have an opportunity to sell their wares," he said.
"Also for the community groups that are beneficiaries of Rotary's efforts [will] still get some benefit from this event as well."
Mr Hustwaite said 10,000 people are expected to attend the event.
"Ballarat can be guaranteed another magical night of music, highlighted by exceptional local talent," he said.
Ballarat Centre of Music & the Arts will be organising the pre show entertainment, including visitors from characters, children's acrobatic, jazz and music classes.
BCMA's Paula Heenan said it was a great opportunity for students to be exposed to an event outside of the normal theatre experience.
The evening will be hosted by Ballarat radio personalities Julia Zass and Gavin McGrath
While the event is free, registrations are encouraged. The market opens at 2pm, concert area opens at 4.
Festive cheer is taking over the town with a number of activities taking place before the big day on December 25.
Twelve elves are hidden around the town and visitors and locals can compete to find all of their locations and names.
Instructions for the competition are on the giant box in the center of town.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
