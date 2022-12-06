Buninyong has sprung a surprise with the recruitment of Aiden Domic from Ballarat Swans.
The VFL-experienced Domic makes the move to the CHFL after just one season with the Ballarat Football Netball League club.
As well as making a major contribution as a player, Domic is being engaged to oversee key off-field programs in strength and conditioning, and wellbeing for the Bombers.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said the off-field engagements were areas which Domic dealt with professionally as part of his business.
He said the Bombers saw it as a great opportunity help with the wellbeing and mindset of the whole club community, including senior and junior footballers and netballers.
"I think it's something more clubs should be doing, especially given the challenges people have faced over the past few years.
"They've shown how important it is to look after people," O'Loughlin said.
Domic's arrival also further increases ties between Buninyong and Mt Clear juniors, with the Southern Mounties having seen many of their players go to the Bombers after graduating from BFNL junior ranks.
Domic played his early football at Mt Clear.
The 23-year-old spent 2015 and 2016 in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program and then his first two senior seasons with Bell Park in AFL Barwon, when he was also on Geelong's VFL list.
He played a handful of games with VFL side Werribee in 2019, as well as representing Geelong in the AFL Community Championships.
He continued to play with Bell Park in 2021, when he also made one appearance for Gold Coast Suns in the VFL, before returning to Ballarat to join the Swans this year.
Domic played in 18 games for Ballarat, including three finals, and was in Ballarat's best players six times - polling the club's second most votes in the Henderson Medal.
Buninyong has also signed Tyler Mookhoek, another former Mt Clear junior, from Rokewood-Corindhap.
He joined the Grasshoppers in 2018 after two years with Sebastopol. He had earlier made his BFNL senior debut with Lake Wendouree.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
