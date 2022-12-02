The Courier
Ballarat's distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has run the fastest ever 5000m in the 60 and over category

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:57pm, first published December 2 2022 - 5:30pm
Steve Moneghetti has run a 15 minutes and 52 second 5000m and hopes it is ratified as a world record. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT'S distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has run the fastest ever 5000m in the 60 and over category and is now waiting to see if athletics governing bodies acknowledge it as the new world record.

