BALLARAT'S distance running legend Steve Moneghetti has run the fastest ever 5000m in the 60 and over category and is now waiting to see if athletics governing bodies acknowledge it as the new world record.
Competing at an event in Collingwood, Moneghetti completed the course in 15 minutes and 52 seconds, three seconds faster than the previous world's best.
He is now awaiting confirmation that the event will be officially recognised as a sanctioned event, to confirm the record as his.
"I've only just turned 60 and I felt like I was going pretty well for my age, now I've sort of proven it myself," he said. "We'll go through the process now. The event was run by Athletics Victoria, but the track was only six lanes, and didn't have electronic timing, but I'll submit it and see.
"It's still a 400m track and normal race over 5km, so we'll see what they say."
Moneghetti's time was a 3 minutes 11 seconds pace per kilometre, which would have seen him run Lake Wendouree in a time of about 19 minutes and 10 seconds.
"I must admit, I surprised myself a bit with that time, I didn't really expect to be going that quick."
On Saturday he returned to Ballarat to watch his son Matthew compete over 3000m at the AVSL meeting at Llanberis Reserve.
"Matthew is 22 now and we've obviously done a lot of running together," he said. "He's recently moved to Melbourne and has joined a running group, I think he's enjoying being a bit more anonymous these days.
"He runs pretty much in the same style as me. But we've never been ones to pressure our children, so it'll be up to him as to what he wants to do going forward."
