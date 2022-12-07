Former Ballarat Swans head coach Joe Carmody has landed a role at Buninyong in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Bombers have appointment Carmody as an assistant to Shaun O'Loughlin.
In another off-field move, former AFL club football manager Paul Armstrong will act as a mentor for Buninyong's coaching panel.
Carmody, who lives in Buninyong and teaches a short distance away at Damascus College, is fresh from leading Ballarat into a preliminary final.
He announced in June he was ending a four-year non-playing tenure at the club where during his playing career he made more than 100 appearances and was a best and fairest.
This is not Carmody's first time in the CHFL.
He was a playing assistant coach at Bungaree before coaching Springbank.
His other coaching experience includes a couple of seasons at the helm at SMW Rovers and time as a line coach with the Greater Western Victorian Rebels.
O'Loughlin said Carmody's availability had offered a great opportunity to get someone fresh out of the Ballarat Football Netball League.
"He's a great addition.
"He brings some great qualities and will be of great assistance to our players," he said.
O'Loughlin said Armstrong, who had joined the club committee, would also be a fine asset.
Armstrong played with St Kilda in the early 1980s after being recruited from East Ballarat.
He went into football management roles with Geelong, Western Bulldogs and Richmond.
Armstrong also worked for the AFL Coaches Association and after returning to Ballarat to live was AFL Goldfields Commission chairman.
MEANWHILE, Daniel Westblade is returning to Buninyong.
He is making a switch from Derrinallum-Lismore in the Mininera District league.
Westblade played under-age with the Bombers, making his senior debut with them in 2016.
He was with Dunnstown in 2019 and moved to Lismore-Derrinallum this year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
