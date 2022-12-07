The Courier
Profile

Joe Carmody lands new role in Central Highlands Football League with Buninyong

DB
By David Brehaut
December 7 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Carmody

Former Ballarat Swans head coach Joe Carmody has landed a role at Buninyong in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.