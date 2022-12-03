Convoys of well dressed twenty-somethings on scooters buzzed around Ballarat on Saturday in anticipation of the city's biggest musical offering.
The Spilt Milk music festival has made its return to Victoria Park - giving many punters a much-needed return to sunshine and live music.
This comes after last weekend's Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, which saw a blaze start in a paddock car park, torching multiple vehicles.
There was also a health scare at the Canberra festival, with one punter confirmed to have contracted meningococcal from an individual who is currently in Canberra Hospital and attended the event.
Parking seemed to have been less of an issue in Ballarat, with many punters opting to bus in as a group.
Police had a strong presence at the gate, albeit smaller than 2019's event, and were accompanied by sniffer dogs.
Crowds were well behaved for the morning.
Much of the preceding week's rain had dried, leaving the festival ground soft and spongey.
Sunscreen was an essential, with the mercury tipping high 20s.
Brief respite came from occasional cloud coverage.
Button shirts, shorts and bucket hats were the uniform for many. For other, flared bell bottoms, sheer tops and fish nets.
Most were excited to see legendary Australian DJ and producer Flume light up the main stage.
Fischer was playing his set on a different stage at the same time - with punters forced to choose between the two.
Damon Debrincat, from Sunbury, had come to the festival in a group of 30 via bus and said he was tossing up which DJ to see close out the day.
"I am interested in seeing The Wombats. I have been a big fan of The Wombats for a long time, and I am also interested in seeing Flume," he said.
"I have seen him live before, the set was incredible. At the moment our group is trying to decide, Fischer or Flume, it is just one of those things. I think Flume is the way to go."
Likewise, Ruby, from Melbourne, said she might need to run between the two stages.
"Most excited for Flume and Fischer equally, so very disappointed about the clash. Flume is definitely winning it I think, but there will be some running between stages," she said.
"Flume has such good electronics. I make music too and I look up to the way they produce. It is so cool.
"I am so stoked that it actually feels like summer. I am so excited to vibe here. It is so good to see all the crowds, patterns and prints."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.