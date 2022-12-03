Behind the gates at Spilt Milk 2022

Things are ticking along nicely at Ballarat's Spilt Milk 2022.
The revelry kicked off at 11am, with performances from Ballarat-grown Blue Vedder and LASHES, aswell as Dara, across the event's three main stages.
Ballarat shoegaze outfit Blue Vedder made a heavy impact in 2022, winning a spot on the Spilt Milk lineup thanks to Triple J Unearthed.
Other Ballarat locals playing at the festival include DJ duo Sweet Dreams, who had a set at 2.50pm and Gangz.
It seems most are happy to be out again at a music festival, sunburn be damned.
Punters have started making beer snakes out of empty drink cups - with the bar paying a dollar for each empty handed back.
Cowboy hats and loud sunnies are must have fashion accessories and shade is a valuable thing to have.
Remember to slip, slop, slap.
