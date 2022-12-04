The Spilt Milk music festival kicked off with performances from Ballarat-grown Blue Vedder and LASHES, as well as Dara, across the event's three main stages in Victoria Park.
Ballarat shoegaze outfit Blue Vedder made a heavy impact in 2022, winning a spot on the Spilt Milk lineup thanks to Triple J Unearthed.
Other Ballarat locals playing at the festival included DJ duo Sweet Dreams, who had a set at 2.50pm and Gangz.
It seems most were happy to be out again at a music festival - sunburn be damned.
The temperature peaked at 28.5C at 7.30pm.
Punters were making beer snakes out of empty drink cups - with the bar paying a dollar for each empty handed back.
Cowboy hats and loud sunnies were must have fashion accessories and shade was a valuable thing to have. The biggest complaints overheard were about the shade and the long lines to get free water.
Punters could pay $5 for a bottle of water otherwise.
The night closed out with an electric performance by Australian DJ Flume.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.