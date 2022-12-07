Ballarat City FC's Mitrovic pair are on the move, leaving the NPL3 side to join the Sebastopol Vikings in 2023.
The brothers join the State League 3 North-West club after appearing in 21 (Nedeljko) and 12 games (Nenad) for City FC in the 2022 season.
Nedeljko scored two goals for City FC last season against Whittlesea Ranges FC and Doveton SC.
Newly-appointed Vikings manager Michael Busija was overjoyed with his side's newest recruits.
"The Mitrovic boys are two really good gets for us," Busija said.
"They are both really happy to sign on and commit to the club which is a couple more big pieces to the puzzle."
Busija said the pair will bring a little bit of everything to their new team.
"They're both very tough and competitive players and I think they'll really thrive at this level," Busija said.
"I think they'll get stuck in and help with the dirty work side of things but also add a little bit of class and polish as well."
Sharing a connection that dates all the way back to junior soccer, Busija always had an eye on the classy brothers.
However, Busija did not suggest the idea of them joining Sebastopol until he learnt that they would not be returning to City FC in 2023.
"I've known the two boys for the better part of eight years so once I knew they were going to leave Ballarat City FC then they became my first couple of phone calls looking to add some quality to our squad," Busija said.
"It's good to keep them involved in Ballarat soccer and from our perspective it is great for our club."
The Vikings finished the 2022 State League 3 North-West season in 10th place, four points clear of relegation.
They endured a slow start to the season before stringing together a five-game unbeaten run to briefly rise up the standings.
Busija said there is a good feeling across the club as it begins pre-season training.
"We've had a really positive start to pre-season. We had our first session last week and had over 30 players turn up with a really good vibe throughout the group," Busija said.
"Things probably petered out for us last season so for us it is just important to build some excitement and gain some momentum ahead of next year."
The recruiting drive is far from over for the Vikings.
"We had faith in the group that was already there so we know if we can keep adding quality players like the Mitrovic brothers then we'll be confident in having a successful season," Busija said.
"We're certainly not quite finished in the recruiting stakes just yet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.