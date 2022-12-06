North Ballarat utility Ryan Luke is moving to Beaufort to continue his playing career.
Luke's decision to line up with the Crows further increases an already strong presence of North Ballarat past players at the Central Highlands Football League club.
He joins joint coaches Mitch Jenkins and Daniel Jones, former coach Brendan Howard, James Vanderkley, Levi Cox, Josh McDermott and Michael Todd as Beaufort continues to work on a rebuild.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said it was a move that he always thought would happen eventually.
"Ryan used to play with the likes of myself, Daniel (Jones) and Brendan (Howard) as well and we're all pretty close mates," Jenkins said.
"We probably all thought we'd play together again one day and he's probably at the point in his career now where this move suits what he is after."
Luke will join the Crows in defence and also take on the role of backline coach.
"He'll get a chance to help us fast-track the development of our playing group, in particularly our backline, and work pretty closely with our key position players," Jenkins said.
"I think it was a pretty appealing role to him at this stage and I think he saw what we are trying to do and we're very excited to have him on board."
Jenkins said while Luke had proven himself as a quality utility at the Roosters, he was likely to be used in defence.
"He's generally been a key defender across his career but he played a handful of different positions at North," Jenkins said.
"We see him playing as a key defender and just trying to help us set up well behind the footy."
The two-time BFNL premiership player brings a wealth of experience to the Crows.
He went full-time in the BFNL in 2011 and was immediately recognised as a leading light in the competitions with his first selection for the Navy Blues in the AFL Victoria Country Championships.
He also had the distinction of represent Vic Country against the VAFA in 2013.
Luke goes to Beaufort after being in and out of the North Ballarat seniors over the past two seasons.
