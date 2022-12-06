The Courier

Ryan Luke part of growing list of Beaufort signings

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
December 7 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Luke in action for North Ballarat in 2019. Picture by Adam Trafford

North Ballarat utility Ryan Luke is moving to Beaufort to continue his playing career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.