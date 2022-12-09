The Courier

Nature Notes: Coots, grebes harder to find in Lake Wendouree area

By Roger Thomas
December 9 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal spoonbills have been found in the area, despite lower than average birdlife in a count last weekend, as captured in this photo by Ed Dunens.

The main feature of a local bird count last weekend was a lack of waterbirds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.