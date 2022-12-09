Big police presence around latest music festival

The music festival season is here - and so are the cops.
Officers have issued a stern warning as the Meredith Music Festival kicks off on Friday.
"Police will be out in force at the festival this weekend to ensure all event goers are enjoying the event in the safest possible manner," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"There will be an increased presence in Meredith and its surrounds for the festival, where police will be on-site 24 hours a day with support from Highway Patrol.
"Police have been working closely with event organisers to ensure measures are in place to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity and so patrons are able to enjoy the festival safely."
A drug-testing bus has also been parked in various locations around Ballarat on Friday.
While the Meredith festival is traditionally trouble-free, the warning comes after 22 drug-related arrests at Ballarat's Spilt Milk festival last weekend, where more than 150 people were also treated for medical issues.
In March 2007, music fans at sister event - the Golden Plains Festival - were rocked by the death of a 21-year-old Prahan medical student whose body was found in his tent.
The next major music festival where Ballarat police will have a presence will be Beyond the Valley at Barunah Plains in the Golden Plains Shire from December 28.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
