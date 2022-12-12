The region's residents gave generously at the Ballarat Christmas Toy Run, with thousands of dollars worth of toys donated.
Ballarat Bike Night hosted the event on Saturday which saw about 200 motorcyclists travel across the Ballarat region to collect donated toys.
The toys will be distributed to the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative in time for Christmas Day.
"To be able to help out BADAC with all the Indigenous families in our community doing it tough, its just amazing. Just amazing," event organiser Casey Bandy said.
BADAC children and youth services manager Sue Clark said the toy donations were life-changing for the community.
"Some of our local families are struggling with the economic pressure. To have such a generous donation from the Ballarat Bike Night is amazing," Ms Clark said.
"This is a blessing for us."
Any excess toys will be donated to other Ballarat groups and families to make their Christmas much happier.
On Saturday morning, participants split into four groups and travelled to towns in the north, east, south and west of Ballarat to collected the donated toys.
On returning to Ballarat at 2pm, participants merged together on Sturt Street and rode to the former Haymes Paint building on Scott Parade for a barbecue, which was supported by Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat).
In one word, Mr Bandy described the event as epic.
"It's been an absolutely awesome day. Awesome people showing up for a good cause. Awesome weather," he said.
"We have had awesome reception everywhere we have been and to come into town in one group like that, that was pretty cool.
"It's all for a good cause. We got quite a number of donations for BADAC...we will be able to see if there is any excess left over and go back to other groups doing it tough."
