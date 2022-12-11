The Courier
Much-loved Ballarat Sumatran Tiger dead at 18

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Satu on his 15th birthday at Ballarat Wildlife Park, Picture by Lachlan Bence.

One of Ballarat Wildlife Park's most popular animals has passed away "an old man" at almost 18.

