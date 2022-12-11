One of Ballarat Wildlife Park's most popular animals has passed away "an old man" at almost 18.
Satu arrived at the Fussell Street attraction in early 2019 - joining Ballarat's first Sumatran Tiger - Maneki.
The pair had previously mated in Queensland, producing one litter, but that was not to be repeated in Ballarat, where Maneki died two years ago.
"We're all grieving a bit," curator Julia Leonard said.
"It's a loss for the park and a loss for the keepers.
"We're really happy we were able to give him that peaceful end."
She said Satu had liver disease - a common issue for elderly cats of all kinds - and was rapidly deteriorating by the time he died on Friday.
The park had liaised with Melbourne Zoo and Australia Zoo about treatment.
Satu was born in Germany and was transferred to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, then Australia Zoo - before making the move to Ballarat five years ago.
"Satu is like part of the family. When you get an animal that is a bit aged, you know you;pre not going to have a lot of time with him," Ms Leonard said.
"There are only two tigers here so he got a lot of extra attention.
"I really want to thank all the keepers he has had including current head tiger keeper Jared Mulholland."
She described Satu as "talkative".
"He grumbled and was a bit temperamental, but we loved to hear him.
"He also came up to us - especially his carers.
"Satu took a while to take to new people."
She said Sumatrans were relatively small compared to other tigers, but at his peak Satu tipped the scales at 120kg.
Four year old housemate Kai - a Siberian-Sumatran cross - is one of Australia's biggest tigers, weighing 164kg.
Ms Leonard said under the law, Satu had to be cremated.
Ballarat will now go on the waiting list for another Sumatran tiger through the Zoo and Aquariums Association.
"They're incredible animals," Ms Leonard said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
