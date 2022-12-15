Sebastopol's busy off-season has continued with the signing of Ballarat City FC's Charlie King.
King follows in the footsteps of fellow City FC teammates Nedeljko and Nenad Mitrovic who also joined the State League 3 North-West side ahead of the 2023 season.
New Vikings manager Michael Busija said he could not think of a bigger signing the club has made.
"It is probably the biggest signing we've had," Busija said.
"In my opinion he was playing below his level at NPL3."
King joins the Vikings following a stellar season with City FC.
The 28-year-old finished second in the NPL3 side's best-and-fairest vote count.
"He brings everything. He's a classy, experienced player that will drive us week in, week out," Busija said.
"Charlie is incredibly talented and a fierce competitor who is in his prime right now."
King ignored offers from rival NPL clubs in Geelong SC and Moreland City FC to remain in Ballarat.
"I know that he was wanted by other NPL clubs as well but he wanted to try and win something and be successful with a Ballarat-based club," Busija said.
"I think for him he's looking for a different challenge and likes what we're building at Sebastopol."
Busija, who coached King prior to his City FC days, said his club's newest recruit bought in to what the Vikings are currently building.
"I think he can see that we are building something big," Busija said.
"We want to become the biggest club in Ballarat and we are building a squad that we think will be able to produce that and Charlie is certainly a big part of that."
For Busija, King's signature was about more than just his on-field skills.
"The thing with a person like Charlie is it isn't just the footballing ability, it is the quality of the person as well," Busija said.
"He's an extremely talented footballer but he's a good person. He's someone you want at your club and someone who other people want to play with."
The Vikings finished the 2022 State League 3 season in 10th place, four points clear of relegation.
