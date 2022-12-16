The Courier

Nature Notes: Fragrant flowers identify black wattle

By Roger Thomas
December 16 2022 - 11:00am
The black wattle produces its seed over a period of 12 months or more. flowers in spring and drops its seed in January.

Feathery leaves and pale-yellow summer flowers readily identify the black wattle. It is the only local wattle tree to have this combination.

