Three racing identities including Ballarat training icon Darren Weir, who were penalised in court on Wednesday on animal cruelty allegations will be further investigated by Racing Victoria stewards.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Kenneth Weir, 52, and former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod Alexander McLean, 42, were both not convicted and fined $12,000 on each of three charges, a total of $36,000 each.
Stableforeman Tyson Lee Kermond, 30, was not convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with the condition he make a $10,000 donation to the RSPCA.
They each pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts of animal cruelty involving abusing three horses in the lead-up to the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Weir was previously banned for four years by racing stewards after being found in possession of three electronic devices, known as jiggers.
Weir's four-year ban from racing imposed in 2019 was for possessing the jigger only, not its use.
That ban will expire in February next year and his lawyer Ian Hill, KC, told the court on Wednesday that Weir was keen to return to racing.
If again charged by stewards Weir could face another ban from racing.
RV's executive general manager of integrity Jamie Stier confirmed to racing.com that stewards would examine new evidence, including the graphic surveillance camera footage that was installed by police and played during Weir's court hearing that showed him using a jigger on three horses.
"The footage wasn't available to the stewards back originally in 2019 when Weir and [Jarrod] McLean were charged with the possession of jiggers," Stier told racing.com.
"And I think that's the important point - that those charges back in February relate to possession not use.
"Now, in light of the evidence that was produced in court the stewards will start exploring whether or not there's sufficient evidence to lay charges in relation to the use of the jiggers."
The stunning footage was not released by magistrate Franz Holzer despite numerous media applications for it to be made public.
The prosecution case was that on October 30, 2018, Weir, McLean and Kermond were at Weir's Warrnambool stables when Weir used a jigger to shock three horses - Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil in the week before the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
A 14-minute, 42-second video was played to Warrnambool Magistrates Court showing the three horses being shocked while they were being trained on an enclosed treadmill while Weir and McLean hit horse with a poly pipe.
Kermond handled the horses.
Red Cardinal was shocked seven times while Tosen Basil and Yogi each appeared to be shocked nine times.
Only Red Cardinal finished up running in the Melbourne Cup and finished last.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.