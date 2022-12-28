A youthful Nick O'Brien in his Essendon days. He is back at Carngham-Linton as an experienced mature-age premiership player with star status.

The weeks and months after every football season are always intriguing as clubs embark on recruiting drives and players get on the move.

The Central Highlands Football League has been no exception this year.

There has been no shortage of signings and what has stood out has been the quality of the recruits attracted to the competition.

Most of the activity has come from teams which missed the finals.

Naturally they know they must improve their lists if they are to force their way into the top eight in 2023, let alone get into the premiership window.

At the other end of the scale, those who did contest finals last season have on the whole been quiet.

Reigning premier Gordon is yet to announce any recruits and the Eagles are more than comfortable where they stand.

To this point they have lost two players from their premiership side and as they showed this year as a result of a string of early injuries they have depth.

Coach Adam Toohey has indicated Gordon is willing to back its talent pool, which features some promising youngsters.

Waubra (eighth) is another yet to add to its stocks, while Dunnstown (second) and Skipton (fifth) are still to name what would be classified as a marquee recruit.

Buninyong (sixth) and Learmonth (seventh) have landed high profile signings - Aiden Domic and Jake Dunne (as coach) respectively, both from Ballarat Swans.

Hepburn (third) and Springbank (fourth) have been the exceptions, picking up some handy additions early in the off-season.

For the remaining nine clubs, it has been full on, with none busier than wooden spooner Carngham-Linton.

The Saints set the early running with the signing of former star junior and Essendon AFL player Nick O'Brien and it has not stopped.

He heads the list of big new names in the CHFL, who so far include:

NICK O'BRIEN

(Carngham-Linton)

The 29-year-old left the Saints as a teenager and went onto play 14 AFL games with Essendon in 2012-2015. He always pledged he would finish his career where it started and is delivering on that. His arrival alone is a massive boost for a side which has not had a win since 2019, but the flow-on effect has been even bigger with O'Brien luring a handful of Strathmore teammates and premiership players to the club as well.

DAVID STRETTTON

(Ballan)

A veteran at 36 years of age, but gives the Blues needed experience. Played more than 100 games with Williamstown and represented the VFL against SANFL. Much travelled, playing with Wodonga Raiders, Lara, Avondale Heights, Shepparton, Ocean Grove, Werribee Centrals and Barwon Heads.

MARC YATES

(Ballan)

A key position player from Werribee Centrals, where he has spent two years. Has spent most of career at Glen Orden in the WRFL.

RYAN LUKE

(Beaufort)

Recruited as a key defender, the veteran is a two-time BFNL premiership player with North Ballarat and former BFNL representative. He has also represented Vic Country.

JOEL MAHAR

(Bungaree)

The 2018 CHFL best and fairest returns to Bungaree. The quality midfielder moved to East Point in 2019 and played in a BFNL premiership.

BEN SIMPSON

(Bungaree)

The 23-year-old arrives at the Demons with VFL experience at North Ballarat Roosters. Simpson grew up as an East Ballarat junior and spent 2014 and 2015 with North Ballarat Rebels. He played with North Ballarat in BFNL and goes to Bungaree after two years with South Barwon in the GFNL.

AIDEN DOMIC

(Buninyong)

A former Mt Clear junior, he joins the Bombers at 23 years of age after one year with Ballarat Swans in the BFNL and experience at VFL level with Geelong and Werribee.

MATT KNIGHT

(Carngham-Linton)

Enters the CHFL as a three-time EDFL premiership player with Strathmore and premiership player with Rupertswood in RDFL.

SAM O'LOUGHLIN

(Carngham-Linton)

Another longstanding player from EDFL powerhouse Strathmore. Captained Strathmore's premiership side this year.

WILL COLLIS

(Clunes)

Sydney VFL-listed player who has chosen Clunes as his home club. The Magpies are hoping to have his services for a handful of games.

LUCAS HALL

(Daylesford)

Vastly experienced in Vic Metro competitions, with the Tasmanian representing the WRFL and Vic Metro, and earning WRFL team of the year and premiership player status while with North Footscray. He joins the Bulldogs from East Malvern.

AARON SMITH

(Daylesford)

Smith joins the Bulldogs from WRFL club North Footscray, where he was a former captain. Has also played with Lara and Essendon District Football League premier division club Maribyrnong Park. Brother of fellow Daylesford recruit Matt.

MATT SMITH

(Daylesford)

Longstanding player with North Footscray in the WRFL, where he is a premiership player. Also a former player with EDFL premier division club Maribyrnong Park. Brother of fellow Daylesford recruit Aaron.

FINN ANSCOMBE

(Hepburn)

The two-time Hepburn premiership player (2013 and 2017) and key position player is back with the Burra as an assistant coach after time with Newcomb in the Bellarine FNL.

JACKSON CARRICK

(Hepburn)

Returning to his former junior club. He was the CHFL's leading under-17.5 goalkicker in 2014 and joined Darley in 2017, where he was a BFNL premiership player in that season. Has been at South Barwon for two seasons.

MATTHEW NOTMAN

(Hepburn)

Veteran BFNL midfielder, who has had long and distinguished careers with Melton and Melton South. A multiple BFNL representative and BFNL team of year member.

JAKE DUNNE

(Learmonth)

Key position player who returns to CHFL as Lakies' new playing coach after stint with Ballarat Swans in the BFNL. Played at East Point before going to Buninyong in 2016. The 30-year-old joined the Swans in 2020.

NICK CARTER

(Newlyn)

Highly decorated Northcote Park and Ivanhoe midfielder, who has the distinction of representing Vic Metro. The 32-year-old is a premiership player and two-time club best and fairest.

CALLUM CURRIE

(Newlyn)

He is a former North Ballarat Roosters VFL and Redan player. He makes the move after being with Torquay since 2019. The Cats are looking at him as a goalkicking midfielder/half forward.

CHRIS GIAMPAOLO

(Newlyn)

Veteran who has played with North Ballarat Roosters in VFL and Redan, and represented Vic Country. He arrives after one year with Mornington Peninsula club Rosebud.

JACKSON STARCEVICH

(Newlyn)

Much-travelled 29-year-old key forward with time in VFL, WAFL and in NEAFL in Queensland. He has also played with Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley league, Northcote Park and North Heidelberg, where he last played in 2021.

MICHAEL LOCKYER

(Rokewood-Corindhap)

Arrives back in the CHFL as a midfielder after kicking more than 100 goals with Lismore-Derrinallum in the Mininera District league last season. He is a two-time MDFL best and fairest, and premiership player. He played some of his early football with Creswick.

BRANT HAINTZ

(Springbank)

A decorated player from St Joseph's in the GFL with strong family ties to the Tigers. He played with Geelong in the VFL in 2014 and 2015, and has represented the GFL. A multiple premiership player with St Joseph's and GFL team of the year member.