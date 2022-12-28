The weeks and months after every football season are always intriguing as clubs embark on recruiting drives and players get on the move.
The Central Highlands Football League has been no exception this year.
There has been no shortage of signings and what has stood out has been the quality of the recruits attracted to the competition.
Most of the activity has come from teams which missed the finals.
Naturally they know they must improve their lists if they are to force their way into the top eight in 2023, let alone get into the premiership window.
At the other end of the scale, those who did contest finals last season have on the whole been quiet.
Reigning premier Gordon is yet to announce any recruits and the Eagles are more than comfortable where they stand.
To this point they have lost two players from their premiership side and as they showed this year as a result of a string of early injuries they have depth.
Coach Adam Toohey has indicated Gordon is willing to back its talent pool, which features some promising youngsters.
Waubra (eighth) is another yet to add to its stocks, while Dunnstown (second) and Skipton (fifth) are still to name what would be classified as a marquee recruit.
Buninyong (sixth) and Learmonth (seventh) have landed high profile signings - Aiden Domic and Jake Dunne (as coach) respectively, both from Ballarat Swans.
Hepburn (third) and Springbank (fourth) have been the exceptions, picking up some handy additions early in the off-season.
For the remaining nine clubs, it has been full on, with none busier than wooden spooner Carngham-Linton.
The Saints set the early running with the signing of former star junior and Essendon AFL player Nick O'Brien and it has not stopped.
He heads the list of big new names in the CHFL, who so far include:
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
