Teenager missing for a week last seen in Miners Rest

Police are searching for a teenager missing since last week.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, Casey, aged 15, was last seen in Miners Rest at 4.30pm on December 27.
She was wearing a grey hoodie, black trackpants and white runners.
It is believed she may be in the Narre Warren area.
Police have concerns for Casey's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
