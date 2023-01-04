The Courier
Ballarat rock climber rescued after falling 15 metres in Grampians National Park

By The Courier
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 1:00pm
The Ballarat man was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday evening. File photo.

A Ballarat man is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after falling 15 metres down a cliff face in the Grampians National Park.

