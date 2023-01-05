The Courier
Nature Notes: An abundance of dragonflies spotted in Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
January 6 2023 - 10:30am
An Australian Emperor dragonfly on Lake Wendouree. Picture by Carol Hall

Dragonflies of many species are abundant throughout the district this summer, no doubt as a result of the wet spring.

