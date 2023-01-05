Wendouree has the chance to move to second on the ladder and move away from the chaos on the fringe of finals qualification as the Ballarat Cricket Association returns from the holiday break.
The third-placed Red Caps trail their opponents this weekend, East Ballarat, by three points but share 30 points with Mt Clear below them and Napoleons-Sebastopol in fifth.
Both sides enter the one-day affair looking to extend two-match winning streaks, though Wendouree has spent a week longer on the sidelines, having had the bye in the final round before the break.
East Ballarat's pre-holiday clash saw it defeat Ballarat-Redan by six runs in a nail-biter.
A sub-par batting performance that saw only two Hawks batters pass 20 was saved by some outstanding bowling by Josh Brown (3-22), who took 2-2 in the final over with the Two Swords needing eight runs for a first win of the season.
Wendouree's last hit-out was a two-day match in which an Ash McCafferty five-wicket haul saw it defeat Brown Hill by 23 runs.
The Hawks and Red Caps met in a one-dayer back in round five. The latter celebrated a six-wicket win after Ash McCafferty's four wickets restricted the Hawks to 131 before Cole Roscholler (42) fired in the chase.
Elsewhere, Golden Point has the chance to leapfrog Napoleons-Sebastopol and enter the top four with a win when the two sides meet at Eastern Oval.
The reigning premiers are looking to recover from a 113-run loss to Darley before the break, while Naps-Sebas is coming off a 10-wicket win against Buninyong.
All-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka hit 65 runs off 39 balls with eight fours and four sixes as Naps-Sebas reached the target of 63 in the 12th over.
The Pointies and Naps-Sebas have not yet met this season.
At Buninyong, top plays bottom as Darley looks to extend its five-match winning streak.
The Lions bowled the Bunnies out for 52 and 30, with Danza Hyatt hitting an unbeaten century to record an innings and 89-run win back in round six.
WENDOUREE V EAST BALLARAT
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Thomas Godson, Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Brandon Weatherson, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Liam Wood
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Harli Givvens, Luke Hodgson, Mitchell McKee, Joshua Brown, Tom Walton, Hayden Walters, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Rory Low, William Hodgins, Sam Cocks
BUNINYONG V DARLEY
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Brad Byrnes, Bailey Ryan, Hudson Palmer, Ethan Giri, Campbell Palmer, Fletcher Downs, Rory Fisher, Nicholas Schiemer, Mitchell Tierney, Brodie Wells
Darley: Ben Longhurst(c), Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
NAPS-SEBAS V GOLDEN POINT
Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott(c), Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jonah Healey, Dylan Price, Dylan Sexton, Dylan York, Sajith Dissanayaka, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey, Janath Tissera
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Lachlan Herring, Daniel McDonald
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
