Ballarat's Matt Short hit Adelaide Strikers into the BBL record books with match-winning century at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.
Short hit a boundary to reach 100 and give the Strikers a stunning seven-wicket victory with three balls to spare.
His final blow with the willow took Adelaide to 3-230 - running down the Hobart Hurricanes' 4-229 and completing the biggest successful run chase in BBL history.
The East Ballarat graduate's maiden BBL century came off 59 balls and included eight fours and three sixes.
Short, who had the good fortune of being dropped off the first ball of the innings, also had the honour of captaining the Strikers for the first time in the absence of Peter Siddle.
Short and Chris Lynn, 64 off 20 balls, laid the foundation for the win with a 124-run partnership for the second wicket.
He then combined with Adam Hose, 38, to keep the momentum going with a 73-run stand before the stand-in skipper finished off the chase.
Short told Fox Cricket post match that it was unreal to chase down the Hurricanes' massive total.
"We were pretty flat in the rooms at half-time. It was nice to be able to bat with freedom and have some fun.
"We knew they might have been a bowler short, so we tried to target this as much as we could.
"When you're chasing something big you have to go every over.
"It was awesome batting with Lynney. He kept me calm the whole way through.
"He told me to take every ball as they came and play to my strengths," Short said.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
