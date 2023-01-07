Ballarat cycling mentor Pat Shaw has quickly tasted success as a manager with the newly formed Team BridgeLane Continental women's outfit.
Making its AusCycling Road National Championships debut, Tasmanian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden took out the under-19 women's road race title at Buninyong on Saturday in BridgeLane colours.
The team was built from scratch by Shaw in the space of eight weeks late last year - funded primarily via crowdfunding to help emerging female riders seeking opportunities at elite level.
South Australian Josh Cranage surged to gold in a two-man sprint in the under-19 men's road race.
Cranage out-gunned Victoria Cohen Jessen in the charge to the line after the pair broke away from the leading bunch on the second last lap of the 104.4km.
They had a comfortable 44 seconds on the chase group, with Cranage's Norwood clubmate Wil Holmes getting third.
Cranage, who considers himself a climber, said he was always confident of getting the better of Jessen in the sprint.
"He doesn't have the same kick as me."
The 17-year-old said the national road race had been a goal since he finished sixth in the event last year.
He said he had put in a lot of hard work in the lead-up, including motor pacing.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
