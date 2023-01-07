The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Queenslander makes most of Buninyong course experience to snare national cycling title

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alastair Mackellar produced a brilliant solo effort to ride away with the under-23 men's road race title in the Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships at Buninyong on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.