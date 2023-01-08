Ballarat's popular Summer Sundays concert has returned, with a perfect day and lineup on Sunday to kick off it's first week in 2023.
Solo acoustic artist 'Cassells' and band Pyrex, both Ballarat-based, showcased the best of the city's music talent to hundreds of people in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
Singer-songwriter Steph Strings, and The Seven Up's seven-piece heavy groove combo helped kick off the first of four concerts this month.
A number of those in attendance, including Richard Blackburn and Catrina Sargent (pictured), complimented Sunday's weather, which provided the perfect atmosphere to enjoy live music and some of Ballarat's finest food vendors.
The popular Garden Bar was a place for those to enjoy some of the regions best beer and wine.
A number of concert-goers had come to the event to relax and unwind after watching the Road Nationals in Buninyong, while others spent part of the day enjoying the sights of Lake Wendouree.
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh said the annual concert series continued to be a popular event on the the Ballarat calendar.
"We've already seen the appetite for live music in recent times, with Spilt Milk and the Eureka Day events both bringing big crowds," Cr McIntosh said.
"Summer Sundays is the perfect way to sit back and relax in the beautiful Ballarat Botanical Gardens and take in some fabulous music.
"There's a great mix of local and emerging artists and the best part is, it is absolutely free."
The speakers will be switched on again next Sunday, January 15 and will feature Jazz Party, Queen of Hearts Mariachi, Mon Coeur and Chimpanzee, followed by a 15-minute fireworks spectacular, which will commence at 9.30pm.
The free series will continue on January 22 and will wrap up on January 29.
More information can be found at summersundaysballarat.com.au
