RoadNats 2023: Final climb the pivotal moment as Brodie Chapman races away to Elite Road Race

By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 8 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
IT was the perfect start to a new team for Trek-Segafredo rider Brodie Chapman, who took all before her in a final lap show of power to race away to the Women's Elite Road Race crown.

