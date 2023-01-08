IT was the perfect start to a new team for Trek-Segafredo rider Brodie Chapman, who took all before her in a final lap show of power to race away to the Women's Elite Road Race crown.
Chapman made the decisive break on the final climb of the race in the knowledge that she would be able to assist teammates Amanda Spratt if required, leaving the team in prime position to attack the finish.
The 2018 Herald-Sun Your winner, Chapman gradually increased her margin up the final climb, pulling away to a strong 31-second win from Camperdown's Grace Brown, who in winning the sprint for second from Spratt, picked up her fourth podium, including three successive second placings.
Chapman was all smiles after the race, saying the victory made her feel she now belonged to her new team.
"Putting on a new kit for a new team definitely gives you a bit of extra motivation," she said. "Having been away from the Australian summer of cycling these past few seasons (due to COVID restrictions), I've generally just been training at this time of year. I was keen to make it count when I came back,
"I feel like I've joined an elite club now, I'm really excited to be able to wear this jersey all year."
Brown, who rode without a team behind her was diplomatic despite coming so close yet again.
"It's always hard to plan when you're on your home because you're at the whim of everyone else's tactics," she said. "I was a bit surprised today that the race didn't kick off until four laps to go, as a solo rider, you need a hard race, but I'm not in a position to waste the energy on lap two.
"I was in a bit more vulnerable position. I hoped we could keep it to a sprint to the finish, but Brodie was just super strong on that last lap."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.